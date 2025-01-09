Poulin scores `Superwoman’ goal, Victoire beat Sceptres 4-2 in front of 19,038 fans in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored a spectacular “Superwoman” goal and added an empty-netter to help the Montreal Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-2 on Wednesday night in a PWHL Takeover Tour game in front of a capacity crowd of 19,038 at Rogers Arena. Poulin gave Montreal a 3-0 lead at 7:48 of the second, controlling the puck while down on both knees, then snapping a shot past goalie Kristen Campbell into the top right corner. Poulin’s follow through left her stretched out over the ice as the puck sailed in. Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored on a breakaway and added an assist, Claire Dalton also scored and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves for the league-leading Victoire. Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts scored for last-place Toronto.

