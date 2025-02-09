LILLE, France (AP) — Lucas Pouille fears his tennis career could be over after collapsing during a match. The 30-year-old Frenchman injured himself late in the second set of a Challenger Tour final in Lille against Arthur Bouquier. After several exchanges Pouille moved forward from behind the baseline and then slumped to the ground. After the match the No. 102nd-ranked Pouille told the crowd he may have totally ruptured his Achilles tendon and “there’s a chance it will be the last match of my career.” Pouille reached a career-high ranking of 10th in 2018 and was an Australian Open semifinalist in 2019.

