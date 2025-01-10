Potter era starts with FA Cup elimination for struggling West Ham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — New West Ham coach Graham Potter has not got the start he wanted after Aston Villa came from behind to knock his team out of the FA Cup by 2-1 at Villa Park. Lucas Paquetá put the Hammers ahead after just nine minutes only for Amadou Onana to equalize for Villa with 19 minutes remaining on Friday. Morgan Rogers got the winner five minutes later although West Ham will be aggrieved about a dubious corner kick decision in the buildup to the goal. Elsewhere, third-tier Wycombe Wanderers beat second-tier Portsmouth 2-0 to move into the fourth round.

