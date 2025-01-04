Poteat’s late three-point play send Virginia Tech past Miami 86-85

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Mylyjael Poteat scored a career-high 25 points and his three-point play with 2.7 seconds left carried Virginia Tech past Miami 86-85. Poteat gathered a pass in the lane from Ben Hammond and drew a foul on Brandon Johnson on the game-tying layup before sinking the foul shot for the win. After a timeout, and faced with going the length of the court, the Hurricanes failed to get off a shot as time expired. Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points for Miami.

