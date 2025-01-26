Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after home loss to struggling Leicester

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged there was uncertainty over his future after his underperforming team was beaten for a fourth straight Premier League game — to an opponent which had previously lost its last seven matches in a row in the competition.

After a 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday, Tottenham — a club in English soccer’s so-called “Big Six” which attempted to join a breakaway Super League of major European clubs in 2021 — was languishing in 15th place in the 20-team league. Tottenham’s seven-match winless run in the league is its worst since 2008.

Postecoglou said Tottenham’s current situation was “as low as we’ve been” this season and is banking on the imminent return of a number of key players — especially center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven — to help turn round the team’s fortunes.

Asked if he thinks he should be given that time, the Australian coach said: “Who knows mate? I reckon there’s a fair chunk that will say ‘no.’

“When you are a manager of a football club, you can be very vulnerable and isolated. I don’t feel that. I really feel like this group of players are giving everything for the club and I’ve got a group of staff who are really committed. I can focus on that.”

Postecoglou might only still be in a job because of his record in other competitions this season, with Spurs in the English League Cup semifinals — and leading Liverpool 1-0 after the first leg — and in the automatic qualification spots in the Europa League.

“There’s still a fantastic opportunity this season to make an impact,” he said.

Tottenham’s league campaign is unraveling spectacularly, however, with only eight points separating the team from the relegation zone.

Leicester came from behind at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scoring both of its goals early in the second half through Jamie Vardy in the 46th and Bilal El Khannouss in the 50th. Richarlison put Tottenham ahead in the 33rd.

“From my perspective, I see a group of players that are giving as much as they can. I know it will turn,” said Postecoglou, who has been in charge of Tottenham since June 2023.

Tottenham has been beset with injuries this season, especially in defense, and was playing three days after a win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

“They had to back it up today but there were probably at least two or three players that weren’t at 100%,” said Postecoglou, who later name-checked Richarlison and Pape Sarr. James Maddison was a late pull-out because of illness.

Tottenham was jeered at fulltime and Postecoglou was heckled by some fans as he walked down the tunnel after the game. Footage on social media showed him back-tracking in an effort to confront the supporters.

“Certainly something I wanted to do when I took on the role was to try and unify the club and create a environment here where we’re all focused on the one thing,” Postecoglou said. “Obviously hasn’t worked out that way.”

Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone with just a second win in 10 league games under Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was himself under scrutiny ahead of the game having only been hired in late November.

Mbeumo’s retaken penalty

Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a contest between midtable clubs which turned on a retaken penalty.

Bryan Mbeumo’s first attempt at the second-half spot kick hit the post and was cleared away by Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was penalized for encroachment after a video review. Mbeumo made no mistake with his second attempt.

Kevin Schade made it 2-0 to the visitors before Romain Esse pulled a goal back on his debut for Palace, two minutes after entering as a substitute.

Aston Villa failed to build on Jacob Ramsey’s eighth-minute goal and drew 1-1 with West Ham, for whom Emerson equalized in the 70th and Lucas Paqueta had what would have been a last-gasp winner ruled out.

Later, Manchester United visits Fulham.

