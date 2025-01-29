Postecoglou says Tottenham can still have ‘special’ season despite Premier League woes and fan anger

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is unaffected by “running commentary” on his future and still believes his team can have a “special” season. There is rising fan anger at Tottenham’s unraveling Premier League campaign. The team has slumped to 15th place in the 20-team league after just one win in its last 11 games in the competition. Following the 2-1 home loss to Leicester, there were loud jeers and Postecoglou appeared to attempt to confront a fan. Spurs are close to securing automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League and are also in the English League Cup semifinals. For that reason Postecoglou said there was cause for optimism amid the gloom.

