Porzingis returns to Celtics’ lineup after 8-game absence with illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup Saturday against Brooklyn after missing the last eight games with an illness. The 7-foot-3 center hadn’t played since Feb. 26 in a loss at Detroit. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points but has been limited to just 32 games and Saturday was only his fourth game since the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both in the starting lineup on the second night of back-to-back games, after being listed as questionable earlier in the day. The defending NBA champions won in Miami on Friday and clinched a playoff spot.

