Porzingis finally shakes mysterious illness and scores 24 points in return to the Celtics’ lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup Saturday and scored 24 points against Brooklyn after missing the last eight games with an illness. The 7-foot-3 center hadn’t played since Feb. 26 in a loss at Detroit. His illness began with what he said was an upper respiratory infection that turned into something worse, perhaps bronchitis. He said testing never determined exactly what it was, though he was negative for mononucleosis. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points but has been limited to just 32 games and Saturday was only his fourth game since the All-Star break.

