Porto hires Argentine coach Martín Anselmi with Europa League and Club World Cup challenges ahead

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto hired Martín Anselmi as coach with an immediate task of getting the two-time European champion into the knockout stage of the Europa League. Anselmi also will prepare Porto for the end-of-season Club World Cup in the United States, where it has been drawn in a group with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Porto is in 25th place in the 36-team Europa League standings ahead of its game against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday. Porto needs at least a draw to climb into the top 24 spots and earn a place in the knockout playoffs round. The 39-year-old Argentine coach signed a contract through June 2027.

