Porter ties career high with 39 points, Jokic adds 38 as Nuggets beat struggling Pelicans 144-119

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. tied a career high with 39 points on the eve of the trade deadline, Nikola Jokic added 38 and the Denver Nuggets beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 144-119 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Porter finished 16 of 23 from the field, including five 3-pointers, and had 12 rebounds. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but coach Michael Malone recently dismissed the notion.

Jokic added 10 assists and eight rebounds for the short-handed Nuggets, who were missing Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (knee). Aaron Gordon matched a career best with 12 assists.

Denver and New Orleans met for the second time in three nights. The Nuggets won 125-113 on Monday.

Zion Williamson finished with 28 points for the Pelicans, who lost their seventh straight game.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III had 25 points after going for 40 and 41 in his previous two games.

Nuggets: The Nuggets had 40 assists, 37 fast-break points and 74 points in the paint. They entered the game leading the league in all three categories. … Christian Braun had 23 points. … Porter also had 39 points on April 24, 2021, against Houston.

Key Moment



Tied at 72 in the third quarter, Porter hit a running layup to give the Nuggets the lead for good. It was part of a 41-23 run to close out the quarter.



Key Stat

Jokic attempted a career-high 13 shots from 3-point range and made five.

Up Next

The Nuggets host Orlando on Thursday, while the Pelicans are at Sacramento on Saturday.

