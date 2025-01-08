Popov gives Bulgaria’s ski team its first win in 45 years with victory in night slalom

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Albert Popov has given Bulgaria’s ski team its first World Cup victory in 45 years by triumphing in a men’s slalom as four of the favorites skied out of the night race in Madonna Di Campiglio. Popov put down a brilliant second run on the Canalone Miramonti course and the 27-year-old tipped his head back and let out a scream of joy after crossing the finish line. Reigning slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller looked set to challenge him but he lost his balance and hit a gate. Atle Lie McGrath had dominated the first run but he threw away his colossal lead as he straddled a gate. Popov finished 0.44 ahead of Loic Meillard and 0.46 ahead of Samuel Kolega.

