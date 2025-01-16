Pope scores 27 to help pace Texas and stave off Oklahoma comeback in 77-73 win over Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 27 points and Texas blunted Oklahoma’s comeback bid beating Oklahoma 77-73. Jalon Moore scored a career-high 29 points for Oklahoma. Moore’s 3-pointer got OU within 71-68. But freshman Tre Johnson closed the door with back-to-back fadeaway jumpers at 1:47 and 1:19 remaining.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.