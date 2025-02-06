Poole scores 19 to help Wizards beat Nets 119-102

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 19 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 119-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Poole was one of six Wizards (9-41) to finish in double-figure scoring as Washington won its third straight game. Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert each had 17 while Bub Carrington chipped in 16.

Keon Johnson scored 25 points and Cam Johnson added 17 for Brooklyn (17-34).

Leading 88-73 entering the fourth quarter, the Wizards used a 15-9 spurt in the first 5 1/2 minutes to extend their lead to 103-82. Kispert, Carrington, and George each knocked down long 3s in the stretch.

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington came into the game shorthanded due to the trades of Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Milwaukee, and Jonas Valanciunsa to Sacramento. “Just go play,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said during his pre-game media availability, when asked what he expected to see from his team. “Guys have stepped (up) all year with different lineups.”

Nets: Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez praised his team prior to the game for staying focused despite the trade rumors surrounding the Nets. “I think our group has handled it great,” he said. “If you think about it, our group has been involved in talks from the beginning, right? And I think that’s the reason why they’ve just kept working and kept competing, and (these) last few days (are) not different than weeks ago when some trades happened.”

Key moment

The Wizards outscored the Nets 23-12 in the third quarter as Brooklyn missed 15 of its 19 shots from the field.

Key stat

Washington improved to 4-21 on the road while Brooklyn dropped to 6-17 at home.

Up Next

The Wizards host the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers Friday night, while the Nets welcome the Heat to Brooklyn.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.