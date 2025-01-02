Polish ski jumper Andrzej Stekala says he is gay and mourns loss of partner

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish world-class ski jumper Andrzej Stekala began the new year with a public coming out and a message mourning his partner whom he lost in November.

The 29-year-old Stekala wrote on his Facebook page that for years he was hiding the truth about being gay for fear it could be destructive for him. On Wednesday, he wrote he wanted his fans and the public to know “who I really am.”

“For a long time I wondered if I would ever find the strength to write these words,” Stekal said in his post. “For years I lived in the shadow of fear, in hiding, afraid that who I really was could destroy me. I want you to really get to know me. I’m gay.”

Stekala added he was mourning the loss of his partner of eight years who died in November.

His post drew comments of support.

In 2020 and 2021 Stekala was on the Poland team that won bronze medals in world championships in ski jumping in Planica, Slovenia, and Oberstdorf, Germany. In 2021, he also won an individual bronze medal in a World Cup in Zakopane, Poland.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.