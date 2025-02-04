Police officer felt ‘belittled’ after incident with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, court hears

LONDON (AP) — A police officer says he felt “belittled and upset” following an incident involving Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr, a court has heard. Australia captain Kerr is on trial charged with causing racially aggravated harassment to Metropolitan police officer Stephen Lovell in London in the early hours of Jan. 30, 2023. It is alleged that Kerr and her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained that they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick, and that one of them smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

