Police launch investigation into online abuse of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz’s wife

Police are investigating online abuse received by the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. Sophia Havertz shared on social media direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday. Arsenal lost on penalties to Cup holder United with Germany striker Havertz missing a chance from close range to win the game at the Emirates Stadium and then failing to score in the shootout. His wife shared two posts on her Instagram story on Monday, including one where someone threatens to “slaughter” her unborn baby.

