Police investigating abuse of Premier League ref Michael Oliver after Wolves-Arsenal match

LONDON (AP) — English soccer’s match officials body says police are investigating “abhorrent attacks” aimed at Premier League referee Michael Oliver and his family following the match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal. Oliver was the referee for Saturday’s game at Molineux which Arsenal won 1-0 after both teams had a man sent off. Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for referees in the English soccer, says it is “appalled by the threats and abuse directed at” Oliver after the game. The PGMOL says “the police are aware and a number of investigations have commenced.”

