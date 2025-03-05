Police investigating 2014 sexual assault allegation against eight former OHL players

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Peel Regional Police confirmed it is investigating a 2014 sexual assault allegation involving eight former Ontario Hockey League players. TSN/CTV first reported the allegations in October. Peel police said Wednesday their special victims unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter. In 2014, according to the original report, the then 22-year-old complainant was in a relationship with a 19-year-old Mississauga Steelheads player. The report said that in November of that year, she went over to watch television, and when she got there, eight team members were present. After she and the player she was dating started getting intimate in a basement bathroom, the other players entered and took turns assaulting her.

