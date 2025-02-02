Police arrest 8 Udinese fans for attacking train carrying rival supporters

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Police have arrested eight Udinese supporters after they were part of a large group that attacked a train carrying rival fans. Around 1,200 Venezia supporters were travelling back after watching their team lose 3-2 at Udinese when their train was targeted at Basiliano station by a group of around 50 people. They threw stones, flares and other objects at the train and prevented it from continuing before a mass brawl erupted as some Venezia fans disembarked. Six Venezia fans were injured and two had to be taken to hospital. Three police officers were also injured. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved.

