Polanco homers twice to help the Mariners rout the Marlins, 14-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco led off with back-to-back home runs in the Seattle Mariners’ six-run first inning and Polonco connected again in the fourth in a 14-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Right-hander Luis Castillo (3-2) allowed just one hit over six innings. He had five strikeouts and walked two.

Rodriguez homered off Connor Gillispie’s first pitch, a 417-foot shot that hit foul pole in left. Polanco homered on the third pitch.

After Gillispie (0-3) loaded the bases with just one out, rookie Ben Williamson and Miles Mastrobuoni hit two-run doubles to make it 6-0.

Seattle added another run the second on Luke Raley’s sacrifice fly. Gillispie went two innings, allowing seven runs on six hits.

Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Luke Raley during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson

Polanco added his seventh home run of the season in a two-run fourth. Rowdy Tellez was hit by a pitch in the left hand with the bases loaded to make it 10-0.

Williams added an RBI single in the sixth and pinch-hitter Mitch Garver had a two-run home run in the seventh. Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Earlier in the day the Mariners placed opening-day starter Logan Gilbert on the 15-day injured list because of strained right elbow flexor. The All-Star right-hander left Friday night’s 8-4 loss to Miami after three hitless innings.

Key moment

It was just the third time in Mariners’ history that the team has hit back-to-back homers to start a game.

Key stat

The Mariners have 40 home runs and are tied for third in the majors, behind only the Yankees (41) and the Dodgers (43).

Up next

The Mariners added RHP Logan Evans to the taxi squad Saturday to make his major league debut Sunday in the series finale. The Marlins will start RHP Max Meyer (2-2, 2.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.