Point and Kucherov lead surging Lightning to 6-2 win over reeling Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the reeling New York Rangers 6-2 on Saturday night.

Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh both had a short-handed goal. Jake Guentzel and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, who have won six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 42 saves.

Artemi Panarin had a power-play goal and Vincent Trocheck scored short-handed for New York. Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 13 shots before being pulled at the 8:08 mark of the second period. Jonathan Quick allowed one goal on 12 shots.

After a strong start, the Rangers are 4-14 in their past 18 games.

Tampa Bay pulled away with three goals in the second, one by Point. He has 23 this season, one behind Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates after his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara

Veteran forward Chris Kreider returned to the Rangers’ lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday against New Jersey.

