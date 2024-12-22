Poindexter scores 23, Sundell adds double-double and No. 13 Kansas State women top Cincinnati 76-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Serena Sundell added 11 points and 11 assists, and No. 13 Kansas State defeated Cincinnati 76-59 in a Big 12 opener. The Wildcats led for the final 32 minutes of play, but it took a 16-0 run in the third quarter to put the game in hand. Poindexter hit two 3-pointers and two layups and the Wildcats made seven of nine shots in the burst that gave them a 55-25 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period. A’riel Jackson scored 11 of Cincinnati’s final 13 points of the third quarter to pull the Bearcats within 57-38 by the end of the period. Cincinnati scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter but did not get within single digits.

