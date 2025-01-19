Poindexter hits 5 3s, scores 19; No. 11 Kansas State women beat Arizona State 81-69

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter tied her season high with five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting on Sunday to help No. 11 Kansas State beat Arizona State 81-69.

Kansas State (19-1, 7-0 Big 12) has won 14 consecutive games, the fourth longest active streak in the nation.

Serena Sundell scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Taryn Sides finished with 11 points and six assists and Jaelyn Glenn added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including two 3s.

Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with a career-high 32 points on 11-of-14 shooting and made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Arizona State (8-11, 2-5) has lost four in a row.

Brown scored six points in a 10-0 run that gave the Sun Devils a five-point lead nearly midway through the second quarter. Kansas State scored 12 of the next 14 points and, after Lovett made two free throws for ASU, Poindexter hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Poindexter hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter, Zyanna Walker followed with another to stretch the lead to 42-32 about 90 seconds in and and Kansas State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

The Wildcats had 26 assists on 29 baskets, shot 53% from the field, and made 13 of 24 (59%) from 3-point range.

Arizona State plays host to No. 20 West Virginia on Wednesday. Kansas State is off until Saturday, when the Wildcats visit Colorado.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.