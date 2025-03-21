Pogacar looking to end Milan-San Remo ‘torment’ with possible early attack up the Cipressa ascent

MILAN (AP) — One of cycling’s biggest stars is hoping to finally win one of the few titles that still eludes him. Tadej Pogacar has developed a love-hate relationship with the Milan-San Remo race over the years. Pogacar still hasn’t managed to tame the one-day race known as La Classicissima and has said it has become a torment for him. This could be the year the Slovenian rider finally wins it, as he looks set to mix things up. Instead of attempting to attack on the final climb, Pogacar could launch his attack on the Cipressa ascent. That hasn’t proved decisive since 1996.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.