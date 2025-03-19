Pochettino welcomes pressure from Trump and says USA can be the best soccer team in the world

Mauricio Pochettino predicts the United States can dominate soccer and Donald Trump will put pressure on him to deliver at next year’s World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team coach believes it is only a matter of time before America leads the way in the world’s most popular sport. Pochettino was hired last September to succeed Gregg Berhalter as coach and lead the country into the 2026 World Cup, which it co-hosts with Canada and Mexico. Notably, the 53-year-old Argentinian, stopped short of saying his team could produce a shock victory at next year’s tournament, but he believes with Trump as president, expectations will be high.

