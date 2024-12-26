Playoff hopes in the balance when the Broncos face the Bengals in Cincy

The Denver Broncos are in good shape to contend for one of the two remaining playoff spots in the AFC. The Bengals are on the bubble and in danger of missing out. Both need a win when they meet Saturday. The Broncos lost to the Chargers last week, but have won four of their past five. The Bengals beat Cleveland last week, winning three straight for the first time this season. The Bengals have yet to beat a team with a winning record this season.

