Playoff-bound Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 4-3 in OT in regular-season finale

By The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) moves the puck between Detroit Red Wings' Austin Watson (24) and Tyler Motte (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Blacker]

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 56 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Auston Matthews, Philippe Myers and Chris Tanev — with 1.8 seconds left in regulation —also scored for Toronto (52-26-4). Joseph Woll stopped 30 shots, and Mitch Marner had two assists.

The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division and will host the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 on Sunday.

Justin Holl had a goal and an assist against his former team and Austin Watson and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit (39-35-8). Cam Talbot made 16 saves.

Takeaways

Red Wings: The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. Only the Buffalo Sabres, at 14, have a longer playoff drought.

Maple Leafs: Coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate he expects injured defensemen Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) and center David Kampf (upper-body), to be available for Game 1 against Ottawa.

Key moment

Tanev scored his third goal of the season with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to tie it after Toronto trailed 3-1 entering the third period.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs won a division title for just the third time in the league’s post-1967 expansion era, and the first time in a full season since 1999-00.

