Playing without Anthony Richardson, the Colts lose to the Giants and have their playoff hopes end

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts had everything to play for against the New York Giants in the penultimate game of the regular season. And the Colts (7-9) were without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson because of foot and back injuries and their chances of making the postseason for the first time since 2020 were slim, but their performance in a 45-33 loss to the Giants was perplexing. New York came into the game with the NFL’s worst offense and scored a season high points in breaking a lengthy losing streak.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.