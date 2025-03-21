Playing in his hometown, Amarion Dickerson helps Robert Morris nearly pull off upset of Alabama

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robert Morris’ Amarion Dickerson came into the NCAA Tournament known as one of the nation’s best shot blockers after being chosen the Horizon League’s Defensive Player of the Year. Playing in his hometown on Friday, the junior forward showed that he has an offensive game as well. Dickerson scored 25 points and had nine rebounds in the Colonials’ 90-81 loss to No. 2 seed Alabama in a first-round game in the South Region in Cleveland. Dickerson tied Forest Grant for most points by a Robert Morris player in an NCAA Tournament game. Grant had 25 points in a first-round game against Indiana in 1982.

