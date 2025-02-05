Players think first-time NFL head coaches who are Black probably feel extra pressure to succeed

It makes sense that Black players in the NFL think Black head coaches feel extra pressure. According to an AP tally, eight of the league’s 19 head coaches — 42% — who were fired after their first full season since 2000 were Black. In that same span, 31 of 173 new NFL head coaches — 18% — were Black. More than 90% of the 65-plus Black NFL players surveyed by The Associated Press were encouraged to have seen the number of Black head coaches in the league rise from three to seven last offseason. But as the Super Bowl approaches on Sunday, that number is back down to six, pending the Saints’ choice for the last opening.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.