Players Championship brings biggest purse in golf. LIV wraps up Asia swing in Singapore

The Players Championship provides the biggest tournament purse in golf and another opportunity for Scottie Scheffler. He already is the first back-to-back winner in the 50-year history. Now he can join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winner. Tiger Woods is in the final year of his Players exemption and chose not to enter. The field features 24 newcomers to the TPC Sawgrass. That includes Laurie Canter. He’s the first player from LIV Golf to be in The Players. LIV Golf is the only other main tour in action this week. It stays in Asia by playing LIV Golf Singapore.

