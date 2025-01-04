Player proposes to his girlfriend after losing to Barcelona in Copa del Rey. She says ‘Yes!’

BARBASTRO, Spain (AP) — A player from fourth-division club Barbastro has dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend after his team’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Israel García asked his girlfriend Pilar on the field to marry him. She looked surprised and covered her face with her hands while smiling. She said “Yes” to cheers from spectators behind the couple. They later posed for photos and Pilar showed her hand with the ring she was given by García.

