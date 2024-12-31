Plane trouble and injuries? West Virginia leans into ‘No Excuses’ mantra for 62-61 win at No. 7 KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — West Virginia blew most of an 18-point lead before holding off No. 7 Kansas for a 62-61 victory on Tuesday. What made the Mountaineers’ first win in 12 tries in Allen Fieldhouse even more impressive was the fact that they were missing two of their top three scorers to injuries and had all sorts of trouble just getting to the game. Their plane had a mechanical problem on Monday, forcing them to arrive in the early morning hours, and West Virginia coach Darian DeVries cancelled their normal shoot-around so that his guys could get an extra hour of sleep. It paid off with a win in their Big 12 opener.

