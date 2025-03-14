PJ Haggerty scores career-high 42 points for No. 16 Memphis in 83-80 win over Wichita State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored a career-high 42 points and led the go-ahead run for 16th-ranked Memphis in an 83-80 win over Wichita State in a quarterfinal game at the American Athletic Conference tournament Friday.

The Tigers (27-5) went ahead to stay with a 12-0 run over a 2 1/2-minute span after halftime in which Haggerty scored nine of those points. Two of his baskets in that spurt came off turnovers by Wichita State (19-14), which knocked the Tigers out of last year’s AAC tournament and is responsible for their only loss in 15 games since Jan. 16.

The 42 points by Haggerty, a sophomore named this week as the AAC player of the year after being the top freshman last season, matched the highest-scoring AAC tournament game. That was one point shy of the record for most scored in any league game.

Dain Dainja added 18 points for Memphis.

Bijan Cortes had 19 points with six 3-pointers for Wichita State. Xavier Bell scored 18 points while Ronnie Degray III scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Takeaways

Wichita State: The Shockers lost for the fourth time in five games since a six-game winning streak that included an overtime win over Memphis. Wichita State made four 3s while jumping out to a 20-10 lead in less than 4 1/2 minutes Friday.

Memphis: Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers are already a sure bet for a spot to make the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four years.

Key moment

Wichita State went from a 35-30 lead to an 11-point deficit after missing 11 field goals in a row over the final 4:32 of the first half and the first 6:14 after halftime.

Key stat

Memphis scored 29 points off 17 Wichita State turnovers, and outscored the Shockers 27-9 on fastbreak points.

Up next

Memphis plays in the semifinal round Saturday against Tulane or Florida Atlantic.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.