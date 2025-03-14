PJ Haggerty scores 42 for Memphis after coach Penny Hardaway told standout guard he had to produce

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — PJ Haggerty’s career-high 42 points for Memphis came after a message from coach Penny Hardaway. The coach and former Tigers player says Haggerty responded exceptionally well in an 83-80 win for 16th-ranked Memphis over Wichita State in the quarterfinal round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. Haggerty, named this week the AAC player of the year after being the top freshman last season, was 16-of-25 shooting and made 10 of 11 free throws. He scored nine points in the 12-0 run that put Memphis ahead to stay. The 42 points matched the most in any AAC tournament game.

