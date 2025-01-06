PJ Haggerty scores 27 to lead No. 21 Memphis over North Texas 68-64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 27 points to lead No. 21 Memphis over a stubborn North Texas 68-64. Haggerty was 11 of 14 from the field, including hitting his first seven shots in the game. Dain Dainja finished with 14 points, missing only one of his six shots as Memphis won for the fifth time in its last six games. Brenen Lorient led the Mean Green with 18 points, while Moulaye Sissoko added 17 points and eight rebounds, hitting 7 of 8 shots. North Texas saw an end to its four game winning streak.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.