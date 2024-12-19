PJ Haggerty has big 2nd half in No. 21 Memphis’ 64-62 victory at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — PJ Haggety scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and No. 21 Memphis shook off a slow start to beat Virginia 64-62 on Wednesday night. The Tigers (9-2) trailed 30-21 at halftime and took their first lead at 39-37 on a goaltending call in what became a 26-7 burst that gave them a 47-39 lead. Tyrese Hunter and Dain Dainja scored 12 points each for the Tigers. Dainja had 11 rebounds. Elijah Saunders scored 15 points and Taine Murray 14 for Virginia (6-5). The Cavaliers lost at home for the first time this season.

