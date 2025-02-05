Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for upper-body injury

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. Crosby was held out of practice after colliding with New Jersey’s Luke Hughes and Erik Haula in the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Crosby skated to the bench favoring his left arm/hand but returned after being examined in the locker room. Crosby said afterward he got “tangled up” and did not offer specifics of the injury. The 37-year-old Crosby is scheduled to serve as captain for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff later this month.

