Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators to play NHL Global Series games in Stockholm in November

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play games in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16 as part of the NHL’s Global Series. They will be the 47th and 48th games the league has hosted in Sweden. The visit is perhaps one last chance for aging Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson to play in Scandinavia. The Predators have a prominent Swede in top-line winger Filip Forsberg. The NHL is returning to Sweden for the first time since 2023 after staging games in Finland and Czechia this season.

