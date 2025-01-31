Pitcher Michael King, Padres agree to $7.75 million contract and avoid arbitration

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pitcher Michael King and the San Diego Padres have avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year deal guaranteeing $7.75 million. King gets a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary this year. The agreement includes a $15 million mutual option with a $3.75 million buyout, and the buyout amount could escalate by $250,000 based on starts this year; $50,000 for 20 and $100,000 each for 25 and 28. A 29-year-old right-hander, King asked for $8.8 million and was offered $7,325,000 when proposed figures were exchanged. He will be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

