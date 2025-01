Pitcher Luis Garcia agrees to $1,875,000 deal with Astros as he returns from Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Pitcher Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract for $1,875,000, matching the salary he earned last year when he didn’t pitch in the major leagues as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old Garcia had surgery on May 19, 2023, and made a pair of minor league appearances last year, on June 28 and July 4, but was slow to recover. Garcia is 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in 63 starts and six relief appearances from 2020-23. He pitched for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

