Pitcher Johan Oviedo loses to Pirates in first salary arbitration decision of year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million. Oviedo, who turns 27 on March 2, was 9-14 with a 4.32 ERA in 32 starts last year. He earned $765,000. Oviedo is 13-25 with a 4.32 ERA in four major league seasons with St. Louis and the Pirates. Arbitrators Allen Ponak, Robert Herman and Jasbir Parmar made the decision one day after hearing arguments.

