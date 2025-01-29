Pitcher Johan Oviedo and Pittsburgh Pirates go to first salary arbitration hearing of the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jovan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates have argued the first salary arbitration case of the year. A right-hander who turns 27 on March 2, Oviedo asked for a raise from $765,000 to $1.15 million while the Pirates argued for $850,000. A decision is expected Wednesday. Eleven other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. The largest amounts involve Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, $11.1 million vs. $10.3 million. Players went 9-6 in hearings last winter, leaving teams with a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974.

