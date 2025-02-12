Pistons set franchise record with 42-point halftime lead in 132-92 romp over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Malik Beasley made seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and the Detroit Pistons built a franchise-record, 42-point halftime lead on the way to a 132-92 romp over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Detroit outscored the Bulls 71-29 in the first half, eclipsing the previous mark of 34 points against Chicago on March 23, 1969. Beasley set a Detroit record for 3-pointers in a season with 212 after making 7 of 10. Cade Cunningham added 20 points as the Pistons came away with their most lopsided win of the season. The Bulls set a team record by missing their first 20 3-pointers and were 10 of 47 from beyond the arc.

