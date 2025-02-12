Pistons set franchise record with 42-point halftime lead in 132-92 romp over Bulls

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44), left, guards Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Malik Beasley made seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and the Detroit Pistons built a franchise-record, 42-point halftime lead on the way to a 132-92 romp over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Detroit outscored the Bulls 71-29 in the first half, eclipsing the previous mark of 34 points against Chicago on March 23, 1969. Beasley set a Detroit record for 3-pointers in a season with 212 after making 7 of 10. Cade Cunningham added 20 points as the Pistons came away with their most lopsided win of the season. The Bulls set a team record by missing their first 20 3-pointers and were 10 of 47 from beyond the arc.

