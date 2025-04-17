Pirates win 1-0 on leadoff homer for 2nd time since 1900 as Oneil Cruz sparks victory over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz hit a leadoff home run, Andrew Heaney pitched 7 1/3 innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Thursday.

Cruz hit a grand slam in Wednesday’s 6-1 win and has four home runs this season.

Pittsburgh won 1-0 on a leadoff homer for only the second time since 1900 after Carlos García’s drive off the Marlins’ Chris Hammond on Sept. 14, 1993, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Heaney (1-1) gave up all five National hits, walked two and struck out four. Ryan Borucki and Dennis Santana preserved the Pirates’ first shutout this season, with Santana earning his second save.

Washington’s Trevor Williams (1-2) gave up three hits in five innings. Nathaniel Lowe had two hits for the Nationals.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams (32) to lead off the baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar

The Nationals were without manager Dave Martinez after he was suspended for one game following a bench-clearing incident Wednesday that resulted in Washington pitcher Jorge López being suspended three games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen. López has appealed. Bench coach Miguel Cairo served as manager Thursday.

Pirates catcher Joey Bart batted cleanup after missing five games with a sore back. Teammate Bryan Reynolds started in the outfield for the first time since March 30 after being confined to DH duties because of a right shoulder injury.

Key moment

Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes preserved the shutout in the eighth inning, snagging Amed Rosario’s sharply hit ground ball down the line and throwing to first for the third out, stranding a runner at third.

Key stat

Heaney, a 12-year veteran who signed with the Pirates in the offseason, was 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six previous career appearances — five starts — against Washington.

Up next

Washington’s MacKenzie Gore (1-2, 3.52) pitches against Rockies’ Chase Dollander (1-1, 5.06) at Colorado on Friday. The Pirates’ Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23) will face Cleveland’s Luis Ortiz (1-2, 6.06) in Pittsburgh on Friday.

