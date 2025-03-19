Pirates RHP Jared Jones is missing his next spring training start because of elbow issues

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones is missing his next spring training start because of elbow discomfort. Jones went 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA last season. He combined with Paul Skenes to form an impressive rookie tandem on the mound in Pittsburgh, but now his status is uncertain just over a week before the season opener for the Pirates. Manager Derek Shelton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday that Jones will miss his next start in spring training for sure. Todd Tomczyk, the team’s senior director of sports medicine, told reporters the team is currently awaiting a second opinion on Jones.

