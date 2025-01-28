Pirates reunite with Adam Frazier, agreeing with former All-Star 2B to a 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier is heading back to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club has agreed to terms with the veteran second baseman/outfielder on a one-year deal worth $1.525 million. The deal is pending Frazier passing a physical. The 33-year-old Frazier spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Pirates from 2016-21. He hit .283 with 39 homers and 204 RBIs in 608 games with Pittsburgh. Frazier made the All-Star Game in 2021 before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Frazier has bounced around in recent years and spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals.

