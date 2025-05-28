Pirates reinstate Rodriguez from 10-day injured list, place Bart on concussion list

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and placed catcher Joey Bart on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Rodriguez had been out since being hit on the hand on a pitch in the dirt by Paul Skenes, an injury that required five stiches.

Rodriguez is hitting .178 in 15 games this season.

Bart left Tuesday night’s game against Arizona after being hit on the back of the head on a backswing by Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the fourth inning. Bart appeared to be nauseous as he headed to the dugout and tried to stay in the game, but left while warming up reliever Joey Wentz in the fifth.

