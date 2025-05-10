Pirates make Don Kelly a winner in his debut as manager in a 3-2 victory over the Braves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bailey Falter allowed just two hits over six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates made manager Don Kelly a winner in his debut, holding off the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night.

Kelly, a Pittsburgh-area native promoted from bench coach to manager on Thursday after the club fired Derek Shelton, received a warm ovation when introduced before the game, then sat back and watched the Pirates put together a crisp nine innings of work that’s been elusive during their miserable start.

Alexander Canario, a late replacement for the struggling Tommy Pham, homered for the Pirates. Jared Triolo added his first of the season off Bryce Elder (2-2) as Pittsburgh ended a seven-game losing streak. Andrew McCutchen chipped in an RBI double for the Pirates.

Falter (2-3) wobbled in the first inning by letting two of the first three batters he faced to reach, but settled down quickly. The left-hander retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Dennis Santana endured a shaky ninth inning, giving up a sacrifice fly to Michael Harris II and a pinch-hit RBI single by Drake Baldwin, but held on to collect his fourth save.

Austin Riley had two of Atlanta’s seven hits as the Braves failed to reach .500 for the first time this season.

Elder had little trouble with one of the worst offenses in the majors, save for pitches to the light-hitting Canario and Triolo that they sent just over the wall to put the Pirates in front.

Key moment

David Bednar, a two-time All-Star closer for the Pirates now working in a set-up role after some early-season struggles, fanned Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson to end the eighth when both represented the tying run.

Key stat

0-4 — Atlanta’s record this season when trying to get to .500.

Up next

The series continues on Saturday. AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for Atlanta against Pittsburgh’s Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.18).

