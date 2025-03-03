Pirates claim former Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence off waivers

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed right-hander Justin Lawrence off waivers from the Colorado Rockies. Lawrence was 12-12 with a 5.43 ERA in 182 appearances with the Rockies since 2021. He had career highs of 11 saves, 69 games and 75 innings to go with a 4-7 record and 3.72 ERA in 2023. The Pirates placed righty Johan Oviedo on the 60-day injured list to make room for Lawrence on the 40-man roster. Oviedo is recovering from a right elbow injury and right lat strain.

